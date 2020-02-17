|
Earl Halsall von Glahn Charleston - The Funeral service for Earl Halsall von Glahn will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friend from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Bethany cemetery, 10 Cunnington Street at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020