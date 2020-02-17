Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Bethany Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Glahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Halsall von Glahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Halsall von Glahn Obituary
Earl Halsall von Glahn Charleston - The Funeral service for Earl Halsall von Glahn will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friend from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Bethany cemetery, 10 Cunnington Street at 11:00 a.m. A Memorial may be sent to to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -