Earl Johnson MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends Mr. Earl Johnson, those of his wife, Mrs. Lillian Campbell Johnson, their children, Clifford Campbell, Danielle Heyward Rivers, LaCaje A. Johnson and Gavin R. Johnson, grands, aunt, Sadie Simmons Johnson, uncle, Samuel Johnson, nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Thursday June 26, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a graveside service on Friday June 27, 2020. Masks and social distancing are advised. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.