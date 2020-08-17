Earl Toomer Charleston - The family of Mr. Earl Toomer announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:00AM at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Toomer was preceded in death by his brother, Cornelius Toomer (Ella Mae). He is survived by his daughter; Herlen Gilliard (Lavelle Minus); his grandchildren, Imoni Campbell and Zykia Gilliard; his siblings, Norwood Toomer (Rev. Cora Toomer), Olga Burns, Patrina Daniels (Charles), Ella Ralph (Milton), and James Toomer (Mable); a devoted friend, Jerome; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Toomer will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
Earl is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston