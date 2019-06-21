Earline K. White

Service Information
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC
29403
(843)-727-1230
Obituary
Earline K. White CHARLESTON - Earline K. White, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is survived by her children: Jacquetta Holmes (Frankie), Deanna Y. White, Carol S. White (Mark) and Troy D. White. She was preceded in death by her husband Mancil White. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019
