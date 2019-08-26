Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Earnest Nowell

Earnest Nowell Obituary
Earnest Nowell North Charleston - Mr. Earnest Nowell, 68, of North Charleston, SC, a retiree of the United States Army and Atlantic Transportation Services, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 23, 2019. Earnest is survived by his wife, Angelia Nowell; daughters, Chyphes Palmer and Tierra Nowell; grandchildren, Shalique, Abvierra, Loveon and Jarvis Palmer; brothers, Nathaniel (Kathy) Nowell, Remus (Janice) Nowell, Bernard (Beatrice) Nowell, Fred (Deidre) Nowell, Benjamin Nowell and Richard Nowell; sister, Lottie (George) Prioleau; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Nowell, Sr. and Ernestine Smalls Nowell; brothers, Daniel Nowell, Jr. and Larry Nowell; and sisters, Rosalee Frasier, Annabel Judge, Lillie Mae Coker and Carolyn Hunter. Funeral notice later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
