Earnest Nowell N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Earnest Nowell are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment with Military Honors - Greater Goodwill AME Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Earnest is survived by his wife, Angelia Nowell; daughters, Chyphes Palmer and Tierra Nowell; grandchildren, Shalique, Abvierra, Loveon and Jarvis Palmer; brothers, Nathaniel (Kathy) Nowell, Remus (Janice) Nowell, Bernard (Beatrice) Nowell, Fred (Deidre) Nowell, Benjamin Nowell and Richard Nowell; sister, Lottie (George) Prioleau; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Nowell, Sr. and Ernestine Smalls Nowell; brothers, Daniel Nowell, Jr. and Larry Nowell; and sisters, Rosalee Frasier, Annabel Judge, Lillie Mae Coker and Carolyn Hunter. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019