Earnestine R. Scott Charleston - Mrs. Earnestine R. Scott, 86, Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Mrs. Scott was the mother of Walter Scott, III, Shirley Elaine Scott, St. Julius Frayer Scott (Carmen), Brian Scott (Marva), Ruth Jackie Murray (Willis), Tina Scott-Frayer (Michael), Gerald Scott (the late Vernetta), the late Roveina Scott- Platt and Evonne Frayer; daughter of, the late Leroy Robinson and the late Lucille Hunter. Mrs. Scott was a domestic worker. The family will receive friends at: 1725 Savage Rd. Apt 109, Charleston, SC. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville Charleston, SC. (843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019