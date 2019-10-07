Earsie S. Jackson

Earsie S. Jackson CHARLESTON - Mrs. Earsie S. Jackson, 102, transitioned Saturday. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Wesley UM Church, 446 Meeting St., Charleston, SC, with the Rev. Julius L. McDowell, officiating. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd,, N. Charleston. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC, 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston. Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Rd., Holly Hill, SC is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
