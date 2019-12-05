Home

EARTHA LEE "DEDE" JENKINS

EARTHA LEE "DEDE" JENKINS In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of MRS. EARTHLEE "DEDE" JENKINS Nov. 23, 1923 ~ Dec. 6, 2009 If roses grow in Heaven Lord Please pick a bunch for us. Place them in our De-De's arms And tell her they're from us. Tell her we love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, We do it everyday, But there is an ache within our heart that will never go away. Love Margaret, Rosetta Nita, Euguene, son Richard, grandson Demon, host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
