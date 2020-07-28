1/1
Eartha Lee Washington
Eartha Lee Washington MT. PLEASANT - Ms. Eartha Lee Washington, 74, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 25, 2020. Both the graveside and interment services will be private. A walk-through viewing will be held at the Mortuary this evening, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving children: Nancy Edwards, Mona Jenkins (Troy) and Timmy Washington and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Washington was preceded in death by her parents, John Campbell and Beatrice Johnson Campbell; brothers, James Campbell and Smarty Campbell; daughter, Henrietta Susie Campbell and son, Abraham Washington. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
