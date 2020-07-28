Eartha Lee Washington MT. PLEASANT - Ms. Eartha Lee Washington, 74, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 25, 2020. Both the graveside and interment services will be private. A walk-through viewing will be held at the Mortuary this evening, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving children: Nancy Edwards, Mona Jenkins (Troy) and Timmy Washington and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Washington was preceded in death by her parents, John Campbell and Beatrice Johnson Campbell; brothers, James Campbell and Smarty Campbell; daughter, Henrietta Susie Campbell and son, Abraham Washington. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
