Eartha Leroy Bryant GOOSE CREEK - The Relatives and friends of Eartha Leroy Bryant, 61, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Services on today, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 713 Old State Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial will be in Church Cemetery, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 20, 2019