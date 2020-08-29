Earthalee Deas Phillips Charleston - Mrs. Earthalee Deas Phillips, age 88, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Earthalee Deas Phillips are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Phillips is survived by her children, Joyce L. Spruill, D. Yvette Casseus, Leon L. Phillips, Furnetta P. Tucker, Magda P. Powell, Daud T. Phillips, Ali H. Phillips (Tomeka) and Rodney L. Phillips (Deborah); 27 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Jacquelyn D. Benbow; uncle, Oscar Rivers, Sr.; 7 nieces and 9 nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
