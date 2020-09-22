Earthalee Melissa Reed N. Charleston - Ms. Earthalee Melissa Reed, 70, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on September 18, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ms. Earthalee Melissa Reed are invited to attend her public viewing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Earthalee was affectionately known as "Mink" to most, and Ms. "E" to many. She was the mother of five children: Angelia Kirkland of IL, Sophia Jackson of NC, Robert Jackson, Jr. and Earl Jackson of FL and Sean Maxwell (Angelique) of VA. Along with her children, she is survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary "Low" Howell (Leroy), Nathaniel "Bunny" Reed, Harriet Brown (Stanley), Lawrence "Namp" Reed (Earline); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Reed; mother, Agnes White Reed; sister, Joyce Reed; and brother, Paul "Smiley" Reed. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
