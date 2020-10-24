Eboni Jenkins McCray Houston, TX - The relatives and friends of Ms. Eboni Jenkins McCray are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Jacksonboro Community Cemetery, Jacksonboro, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. McCray is survived by her sons, Ethan Jenkins (Jasmine Jones) and Earon Simmons; daughters, Elyeshia Simmons and Eboni Gibbons; granddaughter, Erianna Jenkins; mother, Shennia Jenkins; brother, Esau Jenkins, III; sisters, Elashia Jenkins, Eneshia Jenkins and Eshanta Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Esau Jenkins, Jr. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
