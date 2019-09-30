|
|
Ebony Nicole Myers N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Miss Ebony Nicole Myers invite you to attend her Celebration of Life Service at 11 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston; viewing from 4 - 6 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. at Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. Miss. Myers is survived by her parents Nedra and Vernon Myers. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019