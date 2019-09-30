Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Ebony Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ebony Nicole Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ebony Nicole Myers Obituary
Ebony Nicole Myers N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Miss Ebony Nicole Myers invite you to attend her Celebration of Life Service at 11 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston; viewing from 4 - 6 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. at Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. Miss. Myers is survived by her parents Nedra and Vernon Myers. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ebony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now