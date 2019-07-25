Ebony Wilson Summerville - The last religious rites for Ms. Ebony Wilson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 11:00 AM at New Ashley Baptist Church 110 New Ashley Blvd., Summerville, SC, Rev. Dr. Byron Foster, Pastor, Rev. Robert Sampson, Eulogist. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Her mother Mrs. Melinda Haynes (Christopher) and her children Master A'mare Brown, Little Miss Jayla Brown and Master Elijah Johnson request her sisters Mrs. Whitney Taylor (Isiah), Ms. Latasha Wilson, Ms. Cheetara Wilson, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, nieces,nephews, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing will be held TODAY (July 26, 2019) from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019