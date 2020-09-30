Eddie Gene "Shine" Garris CHARLESTON - On June 19, 2020, my younger brother, Eddie Gene Garris, "Shine" to many who loved and admired him, concluded his adventures among us, to find his next adventures. He was accompanied by his devoted life companion of more than thirty years, Sandra (Sandy) Burke and a caring Roper chaplain known as "AJ," in the beautiful surroundings of the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Born on October 11, 1960, in Walterboro, SC, Shine was fifty-nine years old. Shine was a respected boat captain and fisherman, from Alaska to the Caribbean, living his life on a plane of risk few of us can imagine. He was a builder, a machinist, heavy equipment operator, mechanic, an aircraft pilot, motorcyclist, historian, and activist. His artistic talents included composition, recorded and live musicianship, drawing, painting, gifted storytelling - compelling, as truly autobiographical events which seemed mesmerizing fiction. Shine loved the beauty of nature, life, animals, and all our essential interconnections. He loved the Sea. His grin was endearingly disarming, his conversation diversely intelligent. He was loyal and compassionate. For most of his life, he viewed every sunrise and sunset, usually with his beloved Sandy, and their animal friends. He laughed vigorously at any opportunity. Shine could be fierce when necessary, but equally as gentle with any creature in need. Surviving and loving Eddie eternally, are his partner, Sandra Burke of Charleston, SC, his parents, Mitchell and Phoebe Garris of Walterboro, SC, his younger brother Timothy (Timmy) Garris, of St George, SC, an uncle, Rea Copeland, of Fayetteville, NC, dear cousins, nieces, many friends, and me, Dianne Garris, of Ruffin, SC. I'm eager to one day hear Shine's stories retold, and those of his new adventures. Until then, we'll celebrate the life of a very special, complex man. All of us who knew him were honored. We know we honor his memory with every good thing we do. Throughout his life, Shine believed in and sought true freedom. It is our hope and belief that in his next conscious knowledge, that will be his state. Please join us in sharing our love of Shine on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Simplicity: Lowcountry Burial and Cremation Services at 7475 Peppermill Pkwy, North Charleston, SC 29418. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
