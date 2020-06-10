Eddie L. Cody Charleston - Mr. Eddie L. Cody entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Charleston, SC. He was a long time resident of Connecticut. The relatives of Mr. Cody will celebrate his life at a private funeral service on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel. He was a Master Baker and owner of the Dutch Oven Bakery in Windsor, CT. He was a member of Mount Zion AME Church, Charleston, where he served on the Men's Usher Board. Mr. Cody is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Leroy and Lillie Peterson. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Mrs. Birdie Gant Cody, children: Mrs. Darlene Williams (Ronell), Ms. Patrice Cody, Mr. Rodney Cody, Ms. Anjoli Cody, Ms. Rochelle McCauley, and Mrs. Yolonda Upshaw (Tom), devoted grandson Mr. Brent Drake, siblings: Mr. Michael Peterson (Cleo), Ms. Lorraine Jones, and Mr. Bernard Peterson (Vera), 20 grandchildren, 1 grand dog, 24 great- grandchildren, and 15 great- great-grandchildren. A public walk through viewing will be held for Mr. Cody on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.