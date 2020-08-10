Eddie M. Davis Summerville - Eddie M. Davis, 86, of Summerville, husband of the late Patricia Joyce Davis, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
Eddie was born on August 14, 1933 in Crosbyton, TX, son of the late Raymond Davis and the late Elva Gilman. He retired from the US Air Force. He was in the 41st MAC. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and gardening. Survivors include: three daughters: Debra Easley (Larry) of Merritt Island, FL, Diane Edwards of Summerville, and Kathleen Rankin (Robert) of Charlotte; five grandchildren: Chad Buck (Tara) of Palm Bay, FL, Lacey Fisher (Jeff) of Satellite Beach, FL, Heather Price (Frankie) of Ridgeville, Trey Rankin (Carrie) of Martinsburg, WV, and Kelly Rankin of Charlotte, NC; and three great-grandchildren: Cooper Buck, Spencer Buck, and Ira Price. In addition to his wife Patricia and parents he was predeceased by one sister.
