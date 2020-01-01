Home

Dr. Edgar Olin Horger III

Dr. Edgar Olin Horger, III Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Dr. Edgar Olin Horger, III are invited to attend a celebration of Ed's life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Christ Church, 2304 N Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 5-7 pm, at Stuhr's Funeral Home, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425 for the Edgar O. Horger III M.D. Endowed Scholarship Fund. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
