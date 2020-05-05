Edgar Rivkind Goldenberg Philadelphia, PA - Edgar Rivkind Goldenberg, 88, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and widower of Carolyn Joan Kominers Goldenberg entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 3, 2020. Ed was born June 5, 1931 in Wynnefield, Pennsylvania, son of the late I. Harry Goldenberg and Sylvia Rivkind Goldenberg. He graduated in 1954 from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina with a BS in Commerce and from various military training programs. Ed served three years of active duty as an Intelligence Officer in the USAF, 19 years in the USAF active reserve and later to the City of Philadelphia as a Disaster Control Officer helping to develop and test disaster plans for the two Philadelphia airports. He retired in 1976 with the rank of Major, USAF, (Ret.) From 1957-2003, Ed was the Director of Sales in the family business, Goldenberg Candy Company, manufacturing Goldenberg's Peanut Chews. He was very active in the industry and received many accolades such as the NCWA Candy Ambassador award and its Dean of the Industry award. Along with his father and brother he was inducted into the National Candy Hall of Fame in 2000. He also started and was President of Chase-Goldenberg Associates, a candy and food brokerage company from 1967 to 1976. Ed also served as President of the Confectionery Salesmen's Club of Philadelphia and sat on many of the industry association and related boards. Ed was passionate about Jewish community charities and his synagogues. He served for many years as the Vice President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia (JFGP) Federation Allied Jewish Appeal and several of its special committees. He also sat on the board of many different Jewish causes, synagogues and was a trustee and national vice chairman of the United Jewish Appeal. He earned many awards for his volunteer service including the highest recognition awards from the JFGP and Golden Slipper Club. In addition, Ramat Hashikma, Israel has dedicated a park in his honor. This neighborhood was part of a program he chaired at the Jewish Federation. Ed enjoyed many hobbies such as playing tennis, backgammon, competitive bridge, flying single engine aircraft, biking, traveling the world and genealogy where he developed extensive family histories on his parents and his wife's parents' families. He loved spending time with his extended family, sports and reading. He was survived by his four daughters, Marcy Goldenberg Kardon (Richard), Mindy Goldenberg Valenci (Richard), Diane Goldenberg Silverstein (Leon) and Lauren Goldenberg (Evan Klippel); eight grandchildren (and their spouses), two great-grandchildren and sister Ellen Pollack. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Carl Goldenberg. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia for the benefit of the Ed Goldenberg Park in Ramat Hashikma, Israel. The address is 2100 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.