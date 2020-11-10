Edith Caroline Hair Mt. Pleasant - Edith Caroline Hair, 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Willard Durham Hair, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue in Charleston. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Edith was born September 19, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Otto Henry Von Dohlen and the late Ida Carolina Ike Von Dohlen. She retired after 35 years as owner of the Shem Creek Bike Center, from 1969 to 2004. Edith was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for 62 years, past Matron of the Charleston Chapter 56 - Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and the Order of Amaranth Lawrence Howell Court Number 7. She is survived by her three sons, Willard D. Hair, Jr. (Denise), Steven Henry Hair (Joanne), Phillip David Hair (Earl Anne); two daughters, Jeanette H. Dreher (Phil), Cheryl Caroline Hair (Reggie); 12 grandchildren: Lindsay, Jeffery, Andrew, Matthew, Trey, Allison, Stephanie, Charlotte, Daniel, Dillan, Phillip, and Michael; 12 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
