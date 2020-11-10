1/1
Edith Caroline Hair
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Caroline Hair Mt. Pleasant - Edith Caroline Hair, 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Willard Durham Hair, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue in Charleston. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Edith was born September 19, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Otto Henry Von Dohlen and the late Ida Carolina Ike Von Dohlen. She retired after 35 years as owner of the Shem Creek Bike Center, from 1969 to 2004. Edith was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for 62 years, past Matron of the Charleston Chapter 56 - Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and the Order of Amaranth Lawrence Howell Court Number 7. She is survived by her three sons, Willard D. Hair, Jr. (Denise), Steven Henry Hair (Joanne), Phillip David Hair (Earl Anne); two daughters, Jeanette H. Dreher (Phil), Cheryl Caroline Hair (Reggie); 12 grandchildren: Lindsay, Jeffery, Andrew, Matthew, Trey, Allison, Stephanie, Charlotte, Daniel, Dillan, Phillip, and Michael; 12 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 10, 2020
My sincere condolences for the entire Hair family. Sending you all love and support and prayers for peace as you celebrate a strong woman who lived an extraordinary life. What a legacy she leaves in you all and your love for each other!
Jayne Howell
Friend
November 9, 2020
Dear Jeanette, Cheryl and Hair Family,
We are praying for peace in your heart and soul.
Doug and Debbie
Deborah Hamilton
Friend
November 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Hair family.
Randolph Edwards
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved