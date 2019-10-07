Edith Cooler Bamberg Charleston - Edith Cooler Bamberg, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Lt. Greaton Eugene Bamberg, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island. The family will receive friends in the Downtown Chapel on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Edith was born May 29, 1925 in Ridgeland, South Carolina, daughter of the late Harry Benjamin Cooler and the late Lila Zealy Cooler. She was a wonderful wife to her husband and a loving mother to her son and she was very family oriented. Edith loved spending time with her family and friends and was considered to be very humerous. She was also a recognized poet. She is survived by her son, Greaton E. Bamberg, III of Charleston, SC; sister, Nell Bailey (Thaddeus) of Oakatee, SC; special friends, Anna Utsey and Myrtis Workman both of Charleston, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Blanchard, Leona Hall and Margaret McLin and brothers, Harry Cooler, Edward Cooler, Everett Cooler and Lawton Cooler. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019