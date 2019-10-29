|
|
Edith E. Reid Charleston - Mrs. Edith E. Reid, 68, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019, Residence: 41 Rice Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. Mrs. Reid is the mother of Mr. Morris Williams and Ms. Pia Williams; stepmother of Ms. Karen H. White; sister of Mr. Hollon Daly (Sandra) and Mrs. Faye Singleton (Isaac); and the special cousin of Mr. Isaac Dupree (Anna). Mrs. Reid was 68 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019