Edith Louise King
Edith Louise King MONCKS CORNER - Edith Louise King, 94, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 at White Oak Manor Nursing Home. Louise was born October 22, 19 25 in Lyons, GA to Cay and Mattie Frierson. She was sister to SSgt. Luther Frierson (deceased) of Augusta, GA and Ophelia Burnett of Laurens, SC. She married Langdon (Chuck) King o n May 17, 1945. Louise retired from the Berkeley County School System and had been an active member of the Women's Missionary Union and the Charleston Screven Association. Louise is survived by her husband, Langdon (Chuck) King of Moncks Corner, and her children, Everett (Debbie) Zetrouer of Clinton; George (Carol) Zetrouer of Lexington; Carlos (Elaine) Zetrouer of Corpus Christi; Brenda (Mike) Zetrouer-Peavy of Cross; (Granddaughter) Hidee (Joshua) Thompson of Moncks Corner; and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Arrangements will b e held at Salem Baptist Church in Summerville on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 . Visitation will begin at 10: 30 am with services at 11:30 am with Pastors Jeff Scott and Robert Rivers. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
