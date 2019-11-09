Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Charleston Rifle Club 2221 Heriot St View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith S. Taylor GOOSE CREEK - Edith S. Taylor, affectionately known as "Rose", died peacefully November 7, 2019 at her home in Goose Creek, after battling cancer. Born 1932 in Hemfurth, Germany to Heinrich and Lina Simshauser, where she lived her early years during the war. Most famous story regarding an attack on her home town's Edersee Damn. At the age of 22, she moved to Hampton, Virginia where she married Bob and enjoyed military life for 21 years in USAF. Living in Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Japan (2 places), Georgia, and then again Virginia. In 1984, she moved to Charleston and began an independent life. She established a career of 20 years with Robinson Family Dentistry in Hanahan, where she was jokingly known as "The Lady with White Hair", finally retiring at age 72. Rose collected Dresden Ballerinas, Copadimonte Porcelain and anything with lace. She entertained herself by painting, crocheting, and knitting. She never wore a pair of jeans or hats nor ever walked bare foot. Rose will be remembered by her presence and style. She was the true definition of a self-made woman. Never needing from anyone, yet willing to help everyone. Rose is preceded by her parents and sister Gerta Puterbaugh. She is survived by her only son, Eric and his wife Diane, 2 granddaughters, Alison and Samantha and many, many friends, and best friends Pauline and Rusty Russell. As Rose was never one to ask for anything, we now ask you for thoughts and prayers. Please remember your favorite story of Rose or better yet, that one "repeated" story she loved to tell. Celebration of Life will be January 26, 2020 at Charleston Rifle Club located at 2221 Heriot St, between 2-4PM. Visit our guestbook at



