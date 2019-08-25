|
|
Edith Thompson New York - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 Ms. Edith Thompson Residence: New York, formerly of Awendaw, SC. The relatives and friends of Ms. Edith Thompson are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Union AME Church, 7213 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church cemetery Ms. Thompson is survived by her daughter, Jocelyn Smith (Phillip); grandchildren: Kayla Angelita Smith and Kaden Joseph Smith; siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Thompson will be on the day of service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 26, 2019