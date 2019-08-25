Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Thompson Obituary
Edith Thompson New York - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 Ms. Edith Thompson Residence: New York, formerly of Awendaw, SC. The relatives and friends of Ms. Edith Thompson are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Union AME Church, 7213 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church cemetery Ms. Thompson is survived by her daughter, Jocelyn Smith (Phillip); grandchildren: Kayla Angelita Smith and Kaden Joseph Smith; siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Thompson will be on the day of service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now