Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DT chapel
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Philip's Church
142 Church Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Philip's Churchyard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Rhett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Middleton Rhett Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund Middleton Rhett Jr. Obituary
Edmund Middleton Rhett, Jr. N. Augusta, SC - Edmund Middleton Rhett, Jr., 68, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, December 21, 2019. His funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun St. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Ed was born November 12, 1951 in Charleston, SC son of Ann Bee Rhett and the late Edmund M. Rhett, Sr. He attended Mrs. Elliott's School, Gaud School and was a graduate of Porter Gaud School. After a year in college, Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps and during his tour of duty served at the Marine Corps Air Base in Iwakuni, Japan. After his discharge from active duty, Ed remained in the Marine Corps Reserves while attending San Diego City College. He later returned to South Carolina to attend and graduate from the University of South Carolina. For many years, Ed was involved in residential and industrial electric work in Houston and Las Vegas and operated his own contracting company providing electrical installation for new home construction sites. In recent years as a Civil Service employee, he worked at the U. S. Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia and the Marine Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia. Ed was predeceased by his father, Edmund M. Rhett, Sr. and is survived by his mother, Ann; sisters: Ann S. Rhett and Frances Rhett Steel (Alexander); nephew, Alexander P. Steel, Jr.; nieces: Katherine Steel and Ann Frances Pinion (Daniel); his aunt, Frances C. Rhett; and his uncle, Sandiford S. Bee (Rosamond). Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758532, Topeka, KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -