|
|
Edmund Middleton Rhett, Jr. N. Augusta, SC - Edmund Middleton Rhett, Jr., 68, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, December 21, 2019. His funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun St. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Ed was born November 12, 1951 in Charleston, SC son of Ann Bee Rhett and the late Edmund M. Rhett, Sr. He attended Mrs. Elliott's School, Gaud School and was a graduate of Porter Gaud School. After a year in college, Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps and during his tour of duty served at the Marine Corps Air Base in Iwakuni, Japan. After his discharge from active duty, Ed remained in the Marine Corps Reserves while attending San Diego City College. He later returned to South Carolina to attend and graduate from the University of South Carolina. For many years, Ed was involved in residential and industrial electric work in Houston and Las Vegas and operated his own contracting company providing electrical installation for new home construction sites. In recent years as a Civil Service employee, he worked at the U. S. Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia and the Marine Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia. Ed was predeceased by his father, Edmund M. Rhett, Sr. and is survived by his mother, Ann; sisters: Ann S. Rhett and Frances Rhett Steel (Alexander); nephew, Alexander P. Steel, Jr.; nieces: Katherine Steel and Ann Frances Pinion (Daniel); his aunt, Frances C. Rhett; and his uncle, Sandiford S. Bee (Rosamond). Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758532, Topeka, KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019