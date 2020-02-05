|
|
Edmund Rhett Cuthbert, Jr. Summerville - Edmund Rhett Cuthbert, Jr., 86, of Summerville, SC died at his family home on Marion Avenue on February 1, 2020. Mr. Cuthbert was born March 11, 1933 in Ossining, NY, the son of Edmund Rhett Cuthbert and Amelia Laug Cuthbert. He retired from the Clemson University Extension and from the Cuthbert nursery, which he founded. He is survived by his brother, Robert Barnwell Cuthbert, and several family members throughout the lowcountry. Edmund was a graduate of the College of Charleston and attended the Medical University of South Carolina for two years before graduating from the University of South Carolina with a Master's Degree in Zoology. Mr. Cuthbert developed a botanical garden which covers his entire yard and includes over one thousand varieties of plants, many exotic and rare, and often labeled with the scientific name. He spent decades observing nature and collecting artifacts, many of which were displayed at the old Town Hall, known as the Cuthbert Museum of Natural History. His knowledge of plant lives of every variety was recognized as extraordinary by horticulturists throughout the lowcountry and beyond. Graveside Services will be private at St. Paul's Summerville Anglican Church. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020