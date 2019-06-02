|
Edna Delesline Brown Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 Mrs. Edna Delesline Brown Residence: 1138 Crystal Dr., in the 7-Mile Community of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Mrs. Brown is the wife of Mr. Arthur J. Brown; daughter of the late Mr. Arthur Joplin and Mrs. Eva Delesline; mother of Mr. Derrin D. Delesline (Zapora Wyndham), Mr. Jerrod A. Brown (Rebekah), and Mr. Jacobe J. Brown; grandmother of Ariana Delesline, Amir Jills, Marquise Capers, and Jayden Djerf; sister of Mr. Nathaniel Delesline (Vynella), Mr. Edmund Delesline, Mr. Frankie Delesline, Mrs. Maggie Chandler, Mrs. Pat Finley, Mrs. Barbara Williams (Melvin), and Ms. Celestine Delesline; and the sister-in-law of Evangelist Janice Shaw, Mrs. Jennifer Rivers, Ms. Lynette Brown, and Mr. Frank Brown. Mrs. Brown was 60 years old and a Household Technician. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangments will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 3, 2019