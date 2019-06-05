|
Edna Delesline Brown Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Edna Delesline Brown are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, June 7, 2019 11:00 AM at Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 Highway 17 N., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Interment: Church cemetery. Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Mr. Arthur J. Brown; children: Mr. Derrin D. Delesline (Zapora Wyndham), Mr. Jerrod A. Brown (Rebekah), and Mr. Jacobe J. Brown; grandchildren: Ariana Delesline, Amir Hills, Marquise Capers, and Jaden Djerf; siblings: Mr. Nathaniel Delesline (Vynella), Mr. Edmund Delesline, Mr. Frankie Delesline, Mrs. Maggie Chandler, Mrs. Pat Finley, Mrs. Barbara Williams (Melvin), and Ms. Celestine Delesline; sisters and brother-in-law: Evangelist Janice Shaw, Mrs. Jennifer Rivers, Ms. Lynette Brown, and Mr. Frank Brown; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Brown will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019