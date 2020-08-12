1/1
Edna Hughes Boswell
Edna Hughes Boswell CHARLESTON - Edna Hughes Boswell, 92, widow of Arthur Louis Boswell, entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2020. The relatives and friends of Edna H. Boswell are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. The burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com Edna was born July 15, 1928, in Chester, SC, a daughter of George Thomas and Ruth Patterson Hughes. She attended Lander College School of Nursing and in 1949 married Arthur Louis Boswell, her husband of sixty-six years, until his death November 6, 2015. She is survived by four children: Deborah (Steven), Donnie, Linda B. Daube (Tom) and Greg (Janet); five grandchildren Allison, Ryan and Lauren Daube; Brittany Boswell Lane (Melvin) and Alex Boswell. She attended the United Methodist Church at Ravenel and the Lutheran Chapel at Franke-at-Seaside. A devoted lover of animals, the family requests that memorials be made to any local ASPCA or Franke-at-Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
