Edna Lee Johnson Tarbert Charleston - Edna Lee Johnson Tarbert, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Stewart Eugene Tarbert, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 22, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Private interment to follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Edna was born March 31, 1932 in Wilder, Virginia, daughter of the late William Claude and Erie Gray Johnson. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Butts of Charleston, SC; son In-Law, Dan Butts of Charleston, SC; sister, Corene Kiser of Kingsport, TN; two brothers, Harold Johnson of Elkin, NC and William Johnson of Kingsport, TN; and two grandsons, Matthew Butts and David Butts, both of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC, 29414 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019