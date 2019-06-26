|
|
Edna Lee Johnson Tarbert Charleston - The funeral service for Edna Lee Johnson Tarbert will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Private interment to follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC, 29414 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019