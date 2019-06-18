Edna M. Hood Macedonia, SC - Edna Magliola Hood, 84 of Macedonia, a retired local business woman, widow of Fritz Benjamin Hood, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, at her home surrounded by her family. Edna was the daughter of the late John Magliola and John G. and Edna Parker Fultz. She was an active member of Providence Baptist Church, Macedonia, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. Surviving are two sons- Fritz B. Hood III and his wife, Vicki of Moncks Corner; Bruce Hood and his wife, Debbie of Macedonia; two daughters, Donna H. Gueldner and her husband, Karl of Charleston; Kay H. Meadows and her husband, Jim of Fort Mill, SC; six grandchildren-Ben Hood, Erin Hood Newcomb and her husband, Grant, Christopher Hood, Brigitte Hood, Jordan Meadows and Abby Meadows; two brothers- John Magliola and his wife, Anita of Raleigh, NC and Robert "Bobby" Fultz of Cross. Her funeral service will be held at Providence Baptist Church on Friday morning June 21, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Thornley Cemetery, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel Thursday evening June 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mrs. Hood's caregivers- Bonnie Thomas, Yvonne Bauer, Suzanne Slater, Christine Caddell, Audrey Caddell, Carolyn Guerry and the Hospice of Charleston. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 2069 N. Hwy 17A, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019