Edna Mae Blandon Green

Edna Mae Blandon Green Obituary
Edna Mae Blandon Green Bonneau, SC- The relatives and friends of Mrs. Edna Mae Blandon Green are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 272 Church Road, St. Stephen, SC. Burial, Sumpter Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at New Light United Methodist Church, 1037 Russellville Road, St. Stephen, SC. There will be no viewing after the service. Mrs. Green is survived by: her husband, Mr. Frank Green; children, Wayne (Scott) McManus-Green, Heather (Allan) Headley, Miranda Young, and India (Troy) Richardson; daughter-in-law, Sheila Blandon; siblings, Malachi, Jr. (Joyce) Blandon, Henry Keith Blandon, and Jacqueline W. Blandon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sumpter Free Health Clinic, P. O. Box 340, St. Stephen, SC 29479. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
