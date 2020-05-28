Edna Mae Mitchell Dunmeyer CHARLESTON - Edna's earthly journey ended four days after celebrating her 88th birthday. In the early hours of May 25, 2020, she passed away peacefully in her sleep after an extended illness with Dementia. Edna Mae Mitchell Dunmeyer, the fifth of seven children of the late Samson (Mike) and Anna Bell Geddis Mitchell, was born on May 21, 1932 in Ravenel, SC. She was preceded in death by all six siblings: Emily Thompson, Henry Mitchell, Elise Burt, Willie Mitchell, Catherine Scott, and Brevard Mitchell. Edna attended and was educated in Charleston County Public Schools. She met the love of her life, Lewis L. Dunmeyer, and they were joined in holy matrimony on May 8, 1954. She was preceded in death by her husband. She was a member of the Church of Christ at the Azalea Drive and served faithfully until her health failed. Edna's love for God was demonstrated in the life she lived and how she raised her five children. Everyone knew Edna loved God and her family, especially her children. Edna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and aunt. Edna is survived by her loving children, Lewis S. Dunmeyer (Sandra) of Mebane, NC, Douglas A. Dunmeyer, Bonita J. Dunmeyer, Grace R. Dunmeyer and DeAnna L. Wilson (Darren) all of Charleston, SC; ten grands; ten great-grands; one brother-in-law, Robert Dunmeyer (Gloria); three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dunmeyer, Constance Mitchell, and Gladys Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks and acknowledgment to Bonita (caregiver), Loving Tender Care, Carolina Health Force, Right at Home, and Amedisys Home Health Care for providing excellent care during our mom's illness. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Fielding Downtown Chapel. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The family will have a private Graveside Service. The 2:00p.m. graveside service for Mrs. Edna Mae Mitchell Dunmeyer will be live-stremed on the Facebook page of Azalea Drive Church of Christ, North Charleston, South Carolina and clicking on the video icon. The live-streamed service will be available beginning at 1:50 p.m. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.