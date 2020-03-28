Home

Edna McKnight Obituary
Edna McKnight Charleston - Mrs. Edna Mae McKnight, 90, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 27, 2020. Funeral Services for Mrs. McKnight are PRIVATE. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. She is survived by her daughters and son, Priscilla Kittles (Corrie), Edward Mazyck (Etha) and Valerie Brown (James); sister, Margaret President; grandchildren; great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a devoted caregiver, Tanny Canty. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020
