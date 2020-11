Edna S. Smalls Mt. Pleasant - Mrs. Edna S. Smalls, 91, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Residence: 803 Royal Ave., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The relatives of Mrs. Smalls will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:00 AM at Olive Branch AME Church, 1734 Highway 17 N., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465. Mrs. Smalls was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Edward Smalls. She is survived by her children: Mr. Jerry Smalls, Mr. Walter L. Smalls, Mrs. Loretta Cummings, Mr. Elijah Smalls (Sandra), Mrs. Annette Huger (Charles), Mrs. Debbie Ellis (Carl), Mrs. Betty Goodwater (Joseph), Mr. Jeffrey Smalls, Ms. Janifer Smalls, and Mrs. Stephanie Campbell; sister, Rev. Henrietta Cummings; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Smalls will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3:30 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mrs. Smalls was a Domestic Worker. Condolences may be left for the family in our digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com . Arrangements made by Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston