Service Information
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC
29483-6112
(843)-871-1528
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
Interment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Brownsville Cemetery
Summerville, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall
1621 Main Road
Johns Island, SC
Obituary
Edrena Brown JAMES iSLAND - Memorial Services for Ms. Edrena Brown, 97, of James Island, South Carolina, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, 1621 Main Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 at 3:00pm. Interment services for Ms. Brown will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 1:00pm at Brownsville Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Albert A. Glover Funeral Home from 11:30a.m. until 12:30p.m. Ms. Brown is survived by her two daughters; Katherine (Thomas) Pinckney, and Audrey Pinkney, one son; Joseph (Glenora) Brown, and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends, Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.aagloverfh.com. SERVICES HAVE BEEN ENTRUSTED TO THE PROFESSIONAL CARE OF THE ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME, 113 BRYAN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 OFFICE: 843.871.1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 21, 2019
