Edward Arthur Druckrey Ladson - Edward Arthur Druckrey, 72, of Ladson, SC, husband of Elizabeth Joette Freeman Druckrey entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 20, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. Edward was born January 1, 1947 in Queens, NY, son of the late Arthur Francis Druckrey and the late Marian Olive Ammerman Druckrey. He was a US Navy veteran and retired from Civil Service. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Shantel Christmas of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers, Tim Druckrey of NY and Douglas Druckrey of Pensacola, FL; several nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019