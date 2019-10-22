Edward Arthur Druckrey Ladson - The Funeral Service for Edward Arthur Druckrey will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019