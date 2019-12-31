|
Edward Ball Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Edward Pope Ball Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away on December 28, 2019, in Sumter, SC, from complications resulting from an arm injury. He was born on October 9, 1970, and is survived by his mother, Donna Maria Dotterer; brother, Kevin Forrest Ball; and stepmother, Priscilla Edelen Ball. He is predeceased by his father, Edward Pope Ball Sr. and brother, Timothy Jason Ball. Family and friends will honor Edward's life with a private service. Memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to Any Length Recovery Community, 4742 Broad Street, Sumter, SC 29150. Palmetto Cremation Society N Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020