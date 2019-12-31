Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
843-722-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Ball Jr.


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Ball Jr. Obituary
Edward Ball Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Edward Pope Ball Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away on December 28, 2019, in Sumter, SC, from complications resulting from an arm injury. He was born on October 9, 1970, and is survived by his mother, Donna Maria Dotterer; brother, Kevin Forrest Ball; and stepmother, Priscilla Edelen Ball. He is predeceased by his father, Edward Pope Ball Sr. and brother, Timothy Jason Ball. Family and friends will honor Edward's life with a private service. Memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to Any Length Recovery Community, 4742 Broad Street, Sumter, SC 29150. Palmetto Cremation Society N Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmetto Cremation Society
Download Now