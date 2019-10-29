|
|
Edward Bernard Turner, Jr. Charleston - Edward Bernard Turner, Jr., retired Army colonel and the first mayor of the Town of Kiawah Island, died Oct. 27, 2019. He was 91. Col. Turner, a native of Columbia, S.C., was born in Macon, Ga., May 25, 1928. He attended the Columbia City Schools and graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1949. He served for 28 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1977. His assignments took him to destinations worldwide included two tours in Vietnam, Germany, and Hawaii. His last command was that of the Defense Contract Administration Region, Atlanta. Service schools attended included the Army Command and General Staff College; he also participated in the Army War College. His decorations included the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. Upon retiring from active duty Turner joined Parsons, Brinkerhoff-Tudor, the general architect and engineer for the Metropolitan Area Rapid Transit project, Atlanta, Ga. From there he joined Fabrique Nationale's FN Manufacturing Co. in Columbia. In 1982, he established residence in Kiawah Island, SC, and was elected that town's first mayor in 1989 and led the logistical recovery and clean-up of the community following the devastating effects of Hurricane Hugo that same year. Turner was active in the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Johns Island, where he was on the vestry, was senior and junior warden, verger, and served on a number of committees. Upon moving into Charleston in 1999 he became a member of Old Saint Andrews Parish Church where he served on the vestry and was project manager for the preservation and restoration of the 300-year-old church. Turner was a life member of the Association of Citadel Men, a member of the Brigadier Club, and a past member of the Kiawah Seabrook Exchange Club, the Spring Valley Rotary Club, and the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Louise Newman Turner; three sons: Edward B. Turner III (Harriet) of Ft. Payne, AL, James Timothy Turner (Wendy) of Anderson, SC, and Wallace Newman Turner (Nancy) of Debary, FL; a daughter, Susan Turner-Lowe of Pasadena, CA (Carla Mazzio); three grandsons: J.T. Turner (Bethany) of Anderson, SC, Roger Turner of Knoxville, TN, and Bryan Turner (Jenna) of Geneva, FL; two granddaughters: Lily Turner-Kipke and Kai Turner-Kipke of Pasadena, CA; a great-grandson, Callen Turner of Geneva, FL; and a sister, Betty Turner Mears (Ted) of Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Citadel Foundation. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|