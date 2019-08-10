Edward Brown RavEnel, SC - Edward "Eddie" Lloyd Brown, 59, of Ravenel, passed away on August 8, 2019. Eddie was born in Charleston, SC on July 19, 1960 to the late Bunnie Edward and Ollie Mae White Brown. Eddie spent most of his life in construction, becoming a master carpenter. When Eddie was not working you could find him fishing or with his family. He loved his children and his family. He is survived by one son, Joseph "Stumpy" or "Jeb" Brown, one grandson, Hunter Brown, one granddaughter, Taylor Brown, one great-granddaughter, Kenzie Brown, three sisters, Lillie M. Hady, Betty Williamson (Larry), and Debbie Burbage, and ex-wife, Amy Brown-Rutledge. He is preceded in death by a son, Travis Edward Brown, a brother, Buddy Brown, and Martha Sue. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019 from 11AM to 12 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12 PM in the Chapel. A Private Interment will be scheduled at a later date at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made in Eddie's honor to a . Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019