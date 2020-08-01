Bishop Edward C. Bunch Round O, SC - Bishop Edward C. Bunch, 79, of Round O, husband of Diane Hutson Bunch, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Colleton Regional Medical Center, Walterboro. SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE PRACTICED AND FACE MASKS MUST BE WORN. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2 to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home followed by his Funeral Service at 3 o'clock at the James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Walterboro Church of God of Prophecy, 114 Peurifoy Road, Walterboro, SC 29488 Bishop Bunch was born June 18, 1941 in Summerville, son of the late Calvin Bunch and Etta Louise Nix Bunch. He served as a Pastor of Church of God of Prophecy for over twenty years. He served in the US Air Force and retired from Lockheed Aircraft. Survivors, include his wife Diane and two sons and one daughter: Glen E. Bunch (Denise) of Moncks Corner, Tammy Marie Kitchens (Michael) of Greenville and Gary Calvin Bunch (Patty) of Moncks Corner; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three sisters and several nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston