Edward Campbell Mt. Pleasant - Edward Campbell, 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Jeanne Marie Sinnott Campbell died Monday, June 10, 2019. All services will be held at a later date in New Jersey. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Edward was born September 1, 1933 in Towaco, New Jersey, son of the late Eldrich C. Campbell and the late Evelyn Noble Campbell. He served in the United States Marine Corps and held a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering and worked in the Aerospace Industry. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Campbell of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Douglas E. Campbell of Allendale, NJ; daughter, Leslie Hyatt of Olathe, KS; four grandchildren, Melissa Campbell, Kristen Hyatt, Alexis Hyatt and Troy Hyatt; brother, Rev. Dr. Eldrich C. Campbell of Weatherly, PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Campbell. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston





Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary