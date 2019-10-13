Edward Charles Waldrop Mt. Pleasant - Chaplain Edward Charles Waldrop, 59, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 11, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. "Eddie" was born January 11, 1960 in Goldendale, Washington, son of Charles Glenn Waldrop and Roberta Gravelle Waldrop. He was an United States Air Force veteran and was retired as a Chaplain with the Veterans Administration hospital. He was an alumnus of Alpha Chapter, Pi Kappa Phi, College of Charleston, a member of the Military Writers Society of America and the author of "Living Waters" and a member of the Charleston Artist Guild and former co-owner of Lowcountry Artists Gallery. He is survived by his fiance, Julie Joyner Hardy of Awendaw, SC, father, Charles Glenn Waldrop (Candy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, mother, Roberta Hansen of Sunnyside, WA, children: Ashley Waters of Houston, TX, Taylor Waldrop of Charleston, SC, and Sarah Waldrop of Hopkins, SC; sisters: Robin McKinley (Dennis) of Ravenel, SC and Kathleen Waldrop of Huger, SC; brothers: Stephen Waldrop of Mt Pleasant, SC and Michael Waldrop of Orlando, FL and Julie's son Rhodes Hardy (Christina). Memorials may be made to The Camaraderie Foundation, 2488 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 or www.camaraderiefoundation.org . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 14, 2019