Edward Charles Waldrop MT. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Chaplain Edward Charles Waldrop are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Camaraderie Foundation, 2488 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 or www.camaraderiefoundation.org . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019