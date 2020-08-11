Edward H. Szweda, Jr. Charleston - Edward H. Szweda, Jr., 82, of Charleston, SC, husband of Laura Liberatore Szweda, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 1, 2020. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date at the USNA, Annapolis, MD. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Edward was born in 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Edward H. Szweda and the late Wanda Wlazlowich Szweda. A 1960 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps as a first lieutenant. He remained in the Corps, serving in Quantico, VA, Twentynine Palms, CA and Cherry Point, NC. Leaving the service in 1964, he was employed a short time as an engineer for DuPont and Company, Wilmington, DE. In 1965, he began training school with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Quantico, VA, an agency he proudly served for 23 years. His first assignment as a Special Agent of the FBI was in Tampa, FL. After a few months, Ed was selected to study the Polish language at the Presidio in Monterey, CA where he studied intensely for a year. Ed became proficient in Polish, assisted by the fact his parents both spoke the language. A transfer to the FBI Chicago office put him in a position to use the skill. In 1970, he was transferred to FBI Headquarters, Washington, DC, as a supervisor. He remained in that position until a transfer to FBI Baltimore, MD two years later. Once there, his assignment to Squad 8, a criminal squad; investigating bank robberies, kidnappings and extortions defined his chosen career. He became the quintessential investigator. Additionally, in Baltimore, Ed became a firearms and defensive tactics instructor, general police instructor and a SWAT team leader. He contributed his expertise to the development of Ballistic Shield training and tactics. Ed retired from the FBI in 1988. That same year, he opened his own very successful, Szweda Investigative Services. His first case was for NBC where he was hired as part of a security team for the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea. He retired his business 23 years later, eager to spend more time on the golf course. Ed is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura Liberatore Szweda of Charleston, SC, two daughters, Christine Lord of Charleston, SC and Lorraine Szweda of Daytona Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Justin Szweda (Allison) of Summerville, SC, Bruce Self (Meghan) of Denver, CO, Jessica Self (Keith Lamb) of Atlanta, GA, Brett Self of Atlanta, GA; two great-grandsons, James and Theo; two sisters, Natalie Dente, (Joseph P.) of NJ, Frances Szweda of CT and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Rd., Johns Island, SC 29455, or to Pet Helpers,1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
